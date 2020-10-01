Around the Community

Jasper honored with Caring Kind award
Butler County Health Care Center is proud to honor Mindi Jasper as a 2020 Caring Kind Recipient. Mindi began her employment at Butler County Health Care Center in December of 2018 as a Registered Respiratory Therapist. Her peers recognized Mindi as a genuinely kind and caring person who puts patients first. Several departments at the hospital have noted Mindi assisting them with patient care, often saying “whatever you need me to do” and “we have to do what’s best for the patient.” Mindi is quick to come in on her day off to assist in patient care as well as go on ambulance transfers when asked. Her positive attitude, compassionate care and thoughtfulness to co-workers represents the essence of the caring kind award.
The Nebraska Hospital Association Caring Kind award has been given to Nebraska's most caring and compassionate hospital employees for 41 years. The award honors outstanding health care employees who have demonstrated compassion for patients, cooperation with co-workers and dedication to excellence in their job responsibilities.
Hospitals across the state each select one award recipient from within their respective institutions to be recognized during the NHA Annual Convention. More than 2,500 skilled and dedicated health care professionals have received this award since its inception in 1979. This year the annual convention was not held, however, Caring Kind Recipients were still honored by their hospitals.
RCVFD receives memorials
The Rising City Volunteer Fire Department received the following memorials:
• In memory of Stan Suhr by Jeff and Diane Duren.
• In memory of Jerome Slama by Dennis and Donna Lou Steager, Judd and Lisa Ruth.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!