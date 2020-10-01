Around the Community

Jasper honored with Caring Kind award

Butler County Health Care Center is proud to honor Mindi Jasper as a 2020 Caring Kind Recipient. Mindi began her employment at Butler County Health Care Center in December of 2018 as a Registered Respiratory Therapist. Her peers recognized Mindi as a genuinely kind and caring person who puts patients first. Several departments at the hospital have noted Mindi assisting them with patient care, often saying “whatever you need me to do” and “we have to do what’s best for the patient.” Mindi is quick to come in on her day off to assist in patient care as well as go on ambulance transfers when asked. Her positive attitude, compassionate care and thoughtfulness to co-workers represents the essence of the caring kind award.