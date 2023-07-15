Jul 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner in their Wimbledon men's singles semifinal match Friday in London. ALBERTO PEZZALI PHOTOS, ASSOCIATED PRESS Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their Wimbledon men's singles semifinal match Friday in London. Related to this story Most Popular Columbus teen dressed as Spider-Man makes waves at Platte County Fair Ryker Sky, 15, of Columbus, put a smile on kids' faces when he dressed up as Spider-Man at the Platte County Fair last week. Shaking things up a little: Ag Park Bar and Grille opens at Ag Park, provides food options for casual diners and casino-goers A new restaurant space has opened at Ag Park, featuring a very different look, weekend brunch and other new options as staff finish making the… PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 8 Platte County Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh opens in David City An Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh franchise has opened in David City. Curled tomato and pepper leaves Tomatoes and peppers with curled or odd-shaped leaves has been a fairly common problem. This can be caused by hot weather, herbicides or a vir…