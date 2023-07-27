Related to this story
Most Popular
Dan and Jan Sypal say after 40 years of running the show, they're ready to step back and only be part of the business part-time.
Luck was in the air last night as one Nebraska lottery ticket won $25,000 a year for life, and another won $110,000.
The following suspects were sentenced in Platte County District Court for the week ending on Friday, July 21, 2023.
Platte County
As we sample aquatic environments across the state and even regionally the most permeating observation is the chorus or the sight of a bullfro…