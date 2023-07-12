Clover Kids david myers, foreground, and sophie Walnofer, background, bring their cows into the arena for the 4-h dairy show on July 7 at the Platte County Fair.
JARED BARTON PHOTOS, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM
LEFT: Champion Intermediate showman hunter brain pauses briefly with his cow ruby on a walking lap at the Platte County Fair dairy show on July 7. braun has been showing dairy cows for around five years, he said.
Journey Pritchard buttaro stands next to her cow during the Platte County Fair's senior dairy showmanship competition waiting for the next instruction from Judge Jason Cast. buttaro received the reserve grand champion senior showman title.
Champion Junior dairy showman Carter shmidt takes his brown swiss yearling on a lap of the dairy showmanship arena at ag Park on July 7 for the dairy show.
