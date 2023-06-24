Jun 24, 2023 56 min ago 0 1 of 2 Victor Wembanyama reacts during introductions before Thursday's NBA draft in New York. JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS Cam Whitmore poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 20th overall by the Houston Rockets during Thursday's NBA draft. JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Doing what you know: Zeger's Automotive celebrates 20 years in business with open house From a one-man garage to a full auto service and repair shop, Zeger's automotive has taken quite a ride due to hard work and determination, Ow… PROPERTY TRANSFERS - June 17 Platte County PROPERTY TRANSFERS - June 22 Colfax County Local men take over Ka-Boomers Fireworks tent at Bill's Tire Outlet Mark Avila and Fernando Lopez are now running the Ka-Boomers Fireworks tent located outside of Bill's Tire Outlet. Columbus High football holds summer practice to prepare for fall season The Columbus High football team has been putting in work over the summer following a 1-8 record in the fall.