The temporary Harrah's casino at Ag Park in Columbus is expected to open on Monday, pending final state approval on Sunday.
The Harrah's Columbus Casino officially opened for business at its temporary location at Ag Park on June 12.
In the biggest moments over the course of Oklahoma softball's dynasty, it's been Jordy Bahl in the circle delivering for the Sooners.
The perfect person for the job: Chamber gets new regional recruitment coordinator thanks to pilot project
Rylee Seim, the chamber's newest employee, graduated from Columbus High School in 2021 and Northeast Community College in 2023 and has already…
The locomotive is 610 tons, 7,000 horsepower, 17 feet tall and the engine and (cab) are 135 feet long.