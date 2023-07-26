Beaver Valley Days in St. Edward is hosting an Indian Artifact show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 at the St. Edward Community Building. The show is featuring the Ron Cruise Family Collection along with collections from Jerry and Nancy Carlson, John Drozd, "Buffalo" Tom Martens and others. A flintknapping demonstration will be presented by Jack and Jane Webster on site. Learn about the early history of the Beaver, Cedar and Loup Valleys. Admission is free and open to the public. This is an education, non-commercial show and no buying or selling of artifacts will be allowed. For more information contact Jerry at 402-993-6055.
