As Nebraska volleyball begins practice, Cook shares insight into what season may look like

The Big Ten schedule format for volleyball hasn’t been announced, either, but Cook shared some insight into some possible formats. The coaches have proposed to play the typical 20-match league schedule, but with a different format similar to the college hockey schedule where schools play the same team on back-to-back nights in the same city. That would cut down on the number of airplanes and hotels each team would have to be in, but also means Nebraska may only play 10 of the other 13 league teams.

“That eliminates the extra travel, and it gets matches,” Cook said. “You stay in the same hotel and have the same refs, so it’s just trying to minimize opportunities when you’re out of the bubble.”

A schedule format where three teams would meet in one city each week to play two matches each over three days has also been discussed.

It depends on when the season begins how many weeks the Big Ten season will be played over. If the matches begin soon enough there may be one scheduled bye week at the middle of the season, and one bye week at the end of the season. That could allow for makeup dates for any postponed matches.