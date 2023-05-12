My mother, Evelyn, made sure to lock the doors of our house at night.

She was so consistent that it annoyed my father, Glenn, when he came home from his truck-driving job in the 1970s. He’d be gone from home for three months at a time, hauling other people’s furniture across the country.

We didn’t always know when Dad would make it home and he usually arrived in the middle of the night, long after we’d fallen asleep. My exhausted father was frustrated to find a locked door when he just wanted to get inside and go to bed.

Yet he had a daughter who somehow always heard him.

I could be in a deep sleep, but I’d get up, unlock the door and fall right back into dreamland.

While Dad was aggravated about the locked door (although I’m sure he had a key), Mom didn’t want strangers walking into our house. She was careful — even if she wasn’t always on the lookout for when my dad got home.

In the Bible, Jesus tells us to be watchful for his return.

Jesus came to earth to die on the cross to save us from our sins so those who believe in him can have eternal life. He was resurrected from the dead, then ascended into heaven and he’s coming back.

Before his death, Christ talked about his return. Only God the Father knows when that will be.

“Watch therefore, for you do not know what hour your Lord is coming, Jesus says.

Jesus makes an interesting analogy.

He talks about a thief breaking into someone’s home.

“But know this, if the master of the house had known what hour the thief was coming, he would not have let his house be broken into,” Jesus says. “You also must be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you do not expect him.”

I never thought much about that analogy until I began reading a very interesting book by the Rev. David Jeremiah called, “The Book of Signs — 31 Undeniable Prophecies of the Apocalypse.”

In his book, David says Christ uses the analogy to warn against having a careless attitude about his return. David compares this kind of carelessness to the approach of turning off an alarm or not locking our doors, because, after all, nobody’s ever robbed us before.

David says Jesus warns against the reckless attitude that: “It can’t happen to me.”

The pastor also refers to a fable told by historic Biblical commentator William Barclay. The fable, which I’ve also read other places, basically goes like this:

One day, three demon apprentices are talking to Satan about their plans to tempt and ruin humanity.

The first devil says, “I’ll tell them there’s no God.”

“No, that won’t fool anybody,” Satan says. “They know there is a God.”

The second says, “I’ll tell them there is no hell.”

“You’ll deceive no one that way, because people know deep down in their hearts that there is a place called hell and punishment for sin,” Satan says.

The third has a different idea.

“I know what I’ll do,” he says. “I’ll tell them there is no hurry.”

And Satan says, “You’ll ruin them by the thousands. The most dangerous of all delusions is that there is plenty of time.”

Complacency can be a dangerous thing.

Jesus compares the apathy toward his second coming to what occurred during the days of Noah.

“For as in the days before the flood, they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day Noah entered the ark, and they knew nothing about what would happen until the flood came and took them all away,” Jesus says.

In the Biblical book of 2 Peter, the Apostle describes Noah as a preacher of righteousness, so I think he tried to warn people, but those warnings went unheeded.

Jesus gave his disciples — and us — some warning signs that would occur before he returns.

“You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come,” Jesus says. “Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of birth pains.”

Jesus says many will turn away from the faith and betray and hate each other. Many false prophets will appear and deceive many people.

“Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved. And this Gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come,” Jesus says.

I wonder if people who lived during earlier dark times in history thought Jesus was coming back then.

But here’s my thought: Whether people lived during Revolutionary War times or the Civil War or World War II, they only had so much time on this earth and then they were gone.

We’re all short-timers.

We only have an allotted amount time on this planet, hopefully to make some sort of a difference, and then we’re done.

And while Jesus didn’t return during those earlier times, I believe we’re closer to his return now than ever before.

So what do we do?

I think we learn to live ready.

We can believe Christ died for our sins and ask forgiveness for them. We can pray and ask Jesus to come into our hearts and be our Savior and read his word. We can choose to live each day as if this is the day that Jesus is coming back.

What happens when he returns?

The Apostle Paul describes it beautifully:

“For the Lord himself will descend from heaven with a cry of command, with the voice of an archangel, and with the sound of the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord.”

Scholars like those at Moody Bible Institute point to Scripture indicating that the souls and spirits of those who died believing in Christ will be united with their body, which will become like Christ’s glorified body after his resurrection. Christians living at the time of his return will be changed to be like Christ’s body.

Churches have different views on what all will or won’t happen in the end times, but in the Biblical book of Matthew, chapter 25, we read where our Lord separates people into two groups. Those who didn’t love him and other people face eternal punishment.

But those who did love him and others receive eternal life. It’s a free gift. We don’t earn it. Christ paid the price for our sins by dying on the cross and the Scriptures say he wants none to perish, but all to repent.

None of us is perfect, but I believe our loving Jesus forgives. He wants us to love and trust him and to await his return.

And I believe Christ’s return will be much different from those times when my poor, tired dad just wanted to get some sleep.