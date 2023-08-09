The CASA Connection's annual "I'm a Little Cutie" Baby Contest will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 am. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Frankfort Square as a part of Columbus Days. Children from newborns to 18 months are eligible to compete. All age groups will be co-ed, and prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each age groups — zero to six months; seven to 12; and 13 to 18 months. The registration fee is $15, and all forms and fee must be delivered to the CASA Office, 2610 14th St., by 5 p.m. on Aug. 10. There are no exceptions. Forms can be found online at casaconnectionne.com. For questions contact 402563-4944 or casacon@yahoo.com.
