Babysitting can be a daunting task for a young person, especially when they've never done it before. To help prepare babysitters for the things they need to know, the University of Nebraska extension office, 4-H and Columbus Parks and Recreation teamed up this year to start a babysitting clinic.

The clinic, which covers a wide range of topics, held its first session in June at the extension office and its second session on July 21. Attendees learned about all facets of taking care of children, Extension Assistant Kimberly Johnson said.

"We use the 4-H curriculum, we have the fire department and police come, we do basics of CPR but not certification, how to make bottles, what to do if a baby is crying," Johnson said. "We also have a nurse from Omaha come and talk about Shaken Baby Syndrome and other parts of infant care. They learn a lot."

The program started a short time ago, Johnson said, when Parks and Recreation, 4-H and the Columbus Women's Club were all looking at starting their own individual babysitting courses. As things transpired during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, they realized they could all come together and make a better partner program than the sum of their parts.

The clinic not only teaches youth how to care for children but how to deal with children in the event of an emergency which is where the police and fire departments come into play.

"(They learn emergency preparedness) just in case a fire would happen like if they're cooking mac and cheese or something happens with bad weather, in Nebraska you can never tell it changes really quick," Johnson said.

Captain Kyle Lingenfelter of the Columbus Fire Department has been running the "Kiddie Trailer" for almost 10 years now, and this year for the inaugural runs of the babysitting clinic are especially fun for him since his daughter was in one of the classes.

"We can put them through a simulated tornado, that way when the real thing hits they know what to do, they're not so scared. We can also smoke up the trailer, as soon as the smoke comes out we turn on the detectors, tell them to get down, crawl, open the window and go down a ladder," Lingenfelter said.

Students onboard the vehicle go through a seminar on cooking safety and what's safe in a kitchen environment, followed by a simulated storm, complete with shaking, rain and emergency broadcasts, capped off with a fire drill. An important thing they discuss, Lingenfelter said, is fire and storm safety plans, such as meeting places.

"They practice all the time at school, where to go, where to meet at, but no one ever practices at home. Every family needs to have a meeting spot, the end of the driveway, the mailbox, maybe the neighbors' house," Lingenfelter said. "If the kids are trained to go to the neighbors' house, the babysitter won't know so it's important they're on the same page."

The storm simulation, Lingenfelter said, is also important because, while bad weather in Nebraska happens, tornadoes don't make landfall all the time and some of these kids may never have experienced one.

"Being involved in a tornado is a very scary, confusing time for kids too. Tornadoes may only happen in our area once every five or seven years and since they're not that often, adults may have been through a few but kids never have," Lingenfelter said.

One aspect they try to drive home in the storm simulation, Lingenfelter noted, is that houses should have a radio for storms, as TVs, social media and the internet won't always have the most up-to-date information and may have other things that can distract from it.

"If they're babysitting they'll know exactly what to do. A lot of times we think 'I'll look on social media.' No, get a radio, don't even watch TV. The radio will tell you 'it's in Creston, moving south at 30 miles per hour,' where to take shelter, whether it's a warning or a watch," Lingenfelter said.