A case of rabies has been confirmed in a domestic animal in the city of Columbus.
KEARNEY – Adam Van Cleave doesn’t have a name for the move that leaves so many defenders in the dust. After he used it once again on the bigge…
A few Maryland players took a knee during the national anthem, and a few spectators yelled "stand up," which could be heard throughout the arena.
In high school, the power hitting outfielder from South Dakota had football offers from Wyoming and Kansas State, among others.
The mother of a second-grade boy in Kade Reiman's class said her son could talk with Reiman about anything. "He had a really big impact on his students." Reiman also coached high school football in Palmyra.
A family-owned gymnastics business is hoping that its expansion will help better service youngsters in the community.
In a blow to President Biden's vaccine mandate, a federal court declined Friday to lift its stay on the vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers.
Howells-Dodge graduated just a handful of players that saw the 2020 season come to an end in the second round of the playoffs. The Jaguars hav…
James Jackson, former rector at the seminary near Denton, faces up to 40 years in prison if found guilty.
Platte County now has a newly redistricted map.
