This isn’t the first brush with gun trouble for the Decatur man, whose aliases on his jail booking sheet include the name “Pistol-Pete.”
A woman was arrested on Wednesday following the vandalism of three businesses in downtown Columbus.
Danielle L. William, 29, of Columbus, was sentenced to a 36 month term of probation on July 16 in Platte County District Court. William was co…
A 13-year-old girl was hit in the face by a seagull while riding an amusement park ride in New Jersey. Here's video courtesy of the Press of Atlantic City.
Although last weekend’s induction into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame was a tremendous honor for Columbus-based band SideStep, what made it m…
Only 10 years ago, Maggie Malone had never competed in javelin. Now, she has a chance at calling herself the best in the world.
Construction has started on a project to restore groundwater levels southeast of Columbus, alleviating concerns for residents, producers and i…
Whenever Josh Gasper flashed his smile, it would brighten up a room, said his mother, Stacey.
Area families will soon have the chance to get their kids ready for school and have a good time without spending a dime before the next academ…
A staffing shortage has resulted in the Pawnee Plunge shortening its daily hours as summer winds down.