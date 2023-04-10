Columbus, NE – We are excited to announce the addition of Amanda Jensen, to our BankFirst team! Amanda joined our Columbus location as a Mortgage Officer on Monday, March 27th.

Amanda was born and raised in Columbus and began her career in banking in 2003 as a part-time teller. From there, she worked her way up through the years full-time teller, new accounts representative, assistant manager, and then Branch Manager.

In 2018, Amanda made the transition to Mortgage Lending and for the past five years she has been working hard to help her customers on their way to home ownership.

“Being a local mortgage lender is probably one of the best jobs in the world. When you get to work with community members making their home ownership dreams come true, it honestly doesn’t feel like work. I was honored to be asked to join the BankFirst team. I am eager to grow with them in our Columbus Market,” stated Jensen.

Amanda is an involved member of the Columbus community, and she enjoys volunteering with the United Way during their annual campaign drive and being an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Please join BankFirst in welcoming Amanda to the team.