Battle Creek racked up 330 rush yards on '20 Shamrocks

If Scotus Central Catholic had any intention for overconfidence or to enjoy the attention that comes with a 3-0 start, the next opponent on the schedule should shake the Shamrocks out of those ideas.

Scotus had trouble stopping the run last season. That was evident right away against Wahoo and Aquinas. But the Warriors were the defending champs and the Monarchs, well, all they do is run the ball. So, perhaps there wasn't a need to panic.

Battle Creek changed that quickly when the Braves rushed for 330 yards and running back Reece Bode had 263 of that total on his own. Scotus lost 27-26, went to West Point-Beemer the next week and gave up 534 yards on the ground in a 26-point loss, came back and won three in a row but then finished up the year in a loss to Lakeview that included 374 Viking rushing yards and two Lakeview players that had 116 rushing yards.

What followed was an offseason of considering how to shore up the defense against power run teams. Scotus gave up 336 rushing yards to Aquinas last week but won the game 28-21.

Friday is another opportunity to see if those offseason adjustments have done enough to make a difference. Battle Creek is 3-0, ranked No. 9 and averaging close to 246 yards on the ground.