Battle Creek racked up 330 rush yards on '20 Shamrocks

If Scotus Central Catholic had any intention for overconfidence or to enjoy the attention that comes with a 3-0 start, the next opponent on the schedule should shake the Shamrocks out of those ideas.
Scotus had trouble stopping the run last season. That was evident right away against Wahoo and Aquinas. But the Warriors were the defending champs and the Monarchs, well, all they do is run the ball. So, perhaps there wasn't a need to panic.
Battle Creek changed that quickly when the Braves rushed for 330 yards and running back Reece Bode had 263 of that total on his own. Scotus lost 27-26, went to West Point-Beemer the next week and gave up 534 yards on the ground in a 26-point loss, came back and won three in a row but then finished up the year in a loss to Lakeview that included 374 Viking rushing yards and two Lakeview players that had 116 rushing yards.
What followed was an offseason of considering how to shore up the defense against power run teams. Scotus gave up 336 rushing yards to Aquinas last week but won the game 28-21.
Friday is another opportunity to see if those offseason adjustments have done enough to make a difference. Battle Creek is 3-0, ranked No. 9 and averaging close to 246 yards on the ground.
"They're very similar to Aquinas. You know what's coming, you know how we're going to lineup, now you just have to beat us," Scotus coach Tyler Linder said. "They're very successful with what they do and it makes it very challenging for what we want to do."
Bode has since graduated from Battle Creek. In his absence, the Braves have found three backs that all average more than 6 yards per carry and have carried it 25 or more times. Senior Logan Roberts leads with 336 yards, an 8-yard-per-carry average and a touchdown. Sophomore Trent Uhlir has 177 yards, a 6.8 average and four scores. Senior Rich Brauer has picked up 156 yards, averages 5 per carry and has scored three times.
Quarterback Dylan Amick has completed 50% of his 36 passing attempts for 257 yards, four scores and one interception. None of the Braves have more than five catches or a total of 100 receiving yards.
Battle Creek beat Central City 21-19 with 308 yards on the ground, defeated Hartington Cedar Catholic 24-7 with just 182 rush yards but an average of over 5 per carry and took down West Point-Beemer last week 39-7 with 248 rush yards.
"There were a lot of teams that ran through us like a hot knife through butter. We put a lot of emphasis in the offseason, summer camp, fall camp and these first few weeks of really bolstering our run defense," Linder said. "We're up for a tremendous challenge, but that's what I'm most excited to see. Can we lineup and stand toe-to-toe with teams that are physical in the run game. I believe we're ready, but time will tell."
Last week was a good sign, although Scotus allowed over 300 yards on the ground, it also gave up just 21 points and won the game. Linder is confident with that kind of effort each week, focusing on points more so than yards, the offense has enough playmakers to support a defense that allows 21 or fewer. While guys like Trenton Cielocha, Garrett Oakley and Devon Borchers are making headlines on offense, the Shamrock defense is averaging fewer than 20 points against.
"Twenty-one points or less, we feel like we have a great opportunity in the other two areas of the game to have success," Linder said. "Shutouts are great, but our number one job is to win small victories - first down, getting off the field on third down, big stops. Those are the things we try and focus on. Try to keep a team under X number of yards, try to keep the explosive plays down, those things are all great. But win the little battles and keep the points down."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.