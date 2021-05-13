You can always spend some time on https://columbustelegram.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but, did you know we have a variety of games available for you to play? Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section! Available 24/7 at https://columbustelegram.com/games you can enjoy the classics including crosswords, Battleships, Sudoku and word search or branch out to something new like Hashi. What are you waiting for? Get playing now! (https://columbustelegram.com/games)
Beat boredom -- interact with our Games section!
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Over the last decade, Lindsay Thomson went from working full-time at Becton Dickinson (BD) to owning three businesses by herself.
- Updated
How long are 48 hours? It depends on who you ask.
All four counties in the East-Central District Health Department’s jurisdiction are now in the blue – or elevated – portion of the department’…
Michael Robertson, an electrician and Columbus resident, on Thursday afternoon left the Off Campus convenience store parking lot in a truck he…
- Updated
In the small, rural hospital of CHI Health Schuyler, nurse Kelly Spenceri can be seen performing a wide variety of tasks from delivering babie…
After two years at the Community and Family Partnership, Sarah Papa is bowing out and moving on.
After practicing law for 19 years, Melanie Knoepfle realized she needed a change.
- Updated
Columbus High baseball hasn't been to the state tournament since the Eisenhower administration.
Platte County
Carol Reha has pretty much always known she wanted to be a nurse, since she was around 8- to 10-years-old.