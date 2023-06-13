The man controlling the Union Pacific “Big Boy” 4014 steam locomotive as it cruised from Columbus to Fremont on Sunday, June 11, took a few minutes during a stop in Columbus to speak with the Tribune about the historic train and its symbolism and meaning to eager fans along the tracks.

Union Pacific’s Ed Dickens Jr., the manager of the “Big Boy” 4014 and senior engineer on the locomotive’s operating crew, said he is blessed and thankful to be able to take part in the train’s journey from Wyoming to Omaha, where it will be parked for the duration of the College World Series.

Dickens also said the “Big Boy” commemorative round trip from Wyoming to Omaha and back was due in large part to the entire Union Pacific company, from dispatchers who work rail lines every day to the executives in offices across the nation as well as the engineers and support staff on trains and along every route the company owns.

As the massive locomotive sat in both Columbus and Fremont, Dickens looked out from a window in the main cab of the steam behemoth and exchanged words with excited onlookers, smiled copiously and waved to those in the crowd.

QUESTION: Workers are busy around the engine doing tasks and work; what are they doing?

DICKENS: “We are servicing the locomotive. That is what the railroad did back when this technology reigned supreme on the Union Pacific railroad. (It was done) about every 60 or 80 miles in the old days. They had a little bit better grease than we have today. The stream locomotive has a lot of logistics, a lot of fuel, a lot of water, maintenance … not so much adjustments, but inspections. When you look at all the moving parts on a locomotive like this … there are a lot of nuts and bolts and a lot of safety wires. There is just a lot to this complex mechanism.”

QUESTION: Can you describe the “Big Boy” 4014 steam locomotive for readers?

DICKENS: “This locomotive is 610 tons. Just to give some perspective … the locomotive that you see behind us, the locomotive back there, it weighs one-third of what this does. This locomotive weighs three times that monster back there. It is also 7,000 horsepower, 17 feet tall and the engine and (cab) are 135 feet long. That locomotive, along with our conventional locomotives, are about 74 feet long.”

QUESTION: Why were the “Big Boy” model locomotives built?

DICKENS: “These locomotives were very purpose-built to solve a problem the railroad had. Railroads are always looking for the latest and most efficient technology. Back in the 1930s and moving into the 1940s, the railroads were at capacity at various parts of the railroad. They could not build more track, and they had to get a bigger locomotive that could physically carry more tonnage. The ‘Big Boy’ was the solution to that problem.”

QUESTION: There are thousands of excited onlookers here, what does it mean to be a part of this journey?

DICKENS: “It is such a privilege for all of us. As you look out in the crowd, you can see so many people … look at the smiling faces. They really enjoy the ambience of the steam locomotive. The whistle, everything you are experiencing, they are experiencing it on a different level … the sights, the sounds, the smells. You can feel this thing rolling into town. It is a real privilege for all of us, we have great support back at our headquarters in Omaha. We are the folks that are on the locomotive, and we get a lot of smiles, a lot of thanks and a lot of waves. But the credit goes to all of the men and the women of Union Pacific who are standing behind us, making it happen.”

QUESTION: The excitement in the crowd is very evident, with toddlers, teens, adults and elderly present to see the train. What does that excitement mean to you?

DICKENS: “It really is fascinating. This is the machine that kinds of bridges all the generations. It brings people together. It unites people. We are united in a happy cause. The cause of celebrating history. The cause of celebrating the Union Pacific and this big, massive locomotive. It is so neat to see when the older generation is bringing their grandchildren down. They could not wait. I bet they were all excited when they got up this morning, because they were going to take their children and grandchildren to see something they remember from when they were kids.”