Births - Aug. 11

Royce Arnold Hofpar

Royce Arnold Hofpar, son of Sara (Vandenberg) Hofpar and Eric Hofpar of Brainard, was born on July 29, 2022, at Butler County Health Care Center.

He weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 inches in length.

He joins siblings Miya, 8 and Charles, 6.

Grandparents are Jerry and Norma Hofpar of Brainard, Nebraska; and Arnold and Mary Ann Vandenberg of Brainard, Nebraska.

Malachi Hayes Oborny

Malachi Hayes Oborny, son of Malynda (Jensen) Oborny and David Oborny of David City, was born on August 2, 2022, at Butler County Health Care Center.

He weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches in length.

Grandparents are Jerry and Becky Oborny of David City; and Curt and Kristi Jensen of Gresham.

Milo Bruce Crook

Mile Bruce Crook, son of Dena and Daryl Crook of Rising City, Nebraska was born on August 3, 2022, at Butler County Health Care Center.

He weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches in length.

He joins siblings Easton, 6 and Ella, 5.

Grandparents are Mike Crook of Rising City; Connie Suoboda of David City; and Dave and Diana Rech of Ulysses.

Great-grandparents are Will and Maxine Suoboda of David City.