Jed William Svoboda
Jed William Svoboda, son of Mary Paige (Juranek) Svoboda and John Ernest Svoboda, was born on October 3, 2022 at the Butler County Health Care Center.
He weighed 8 pounds and 2 ounces and was 20.5 inches in length.
He is joined by brother Gus, 4, and sister Dottie, 2.
Grandparents include: Galen and Linda Juraenk of Linwood and Dick and Linda Svoboda of Schuyler.
