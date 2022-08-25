 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Dylan Joseph Kovar

Dylan Joseph Kovar, son of Brittany Elaine (Hilfiker) Kovar and Cody Joseph Kovar of David City, was born of Aug. 13, 2022 at the Butler County Health Care Center. 

He weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and was 20.5 inches in length. 

Grandparents are Kenneth Kovar of David City, Nebraska; Nancy (Rezac) Kovar of Brainard, Nebraska; Todd Hilfiker of Fordyce Nebraska; and Malinda (Zieg) Hilfiker of Beaver Crossing, Nebraska. 

Great-grandparents are Cel and Martha Rezac of Brainard, Nebraska; Marcel and Mildred Kovar of David City, Nebraska; Phil and Del Rae Hilfiker of Fordyce, Nebraska; and Gerald and Charlotte Zieg of Beaver Crossing, Nebraska.

