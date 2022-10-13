 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Births

  • 0

Jed William Svoboda

Jed William Svoboda, son of Mary Paige (Juranek) Svoboda and John Ernest Svoboda, was born on October 3, 2022 at the Butler County Health Care Center.

He weighed 8 pounds and 2 ounces and was 20.5 inches in length.

He is joined by brother Gus, 4, and sister Dottie, 2.

Grandparents include: Galen and Linda Juraenk of Linwood and Dick and Linda Svoboda of Schuyler.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News