Owen Lee Jones

Owen Lee Jones, son of Isaiah Jones and Marissa (Mann) Jones, was born on July 1, 2023, at the Butler County Health Care Center.

He weighed 7 pounds and 5 ounces and was 19 inches in length.

He is joined by sister, Emberly Jones, 22 months.

His grandparents are Sean Jones of David City; and Priscilla and Jasper Mann of Maysville, North Carolina.

His great-grandparents are Kathryn and Dougles Jones of David City; and Maurice and Loretta Man of Maysville, North Carolina.

Hudson Lee Potter

Hudson Lee Potter, son of Craig and Shelby Potter, was born July 4, 2023, at the Butler County Health Care Center.

He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 19 inches in length.

He is joined by brother Daxton, 20 months.

Kollyns Renée Chmelka

Kollyns Renée Chmelka, daughter of Justin Chmelka and Catherine (Ripp) Chmelka, was born July 4, 2023, at the Butler County Health Care Center.

She weighed 8 pounds 1 ounces and was 20 inches in length.

She is joined by sister, Jaelyn, 1.5 years.

Her grandparents are Steve and Connie Ripp of Ravenna; Dough Chmelka of Bruno; and Robin Chmelka of Seward.

Her great-grandparent is Nona Schultz of Seward.