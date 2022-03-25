Meet Bob! Bob is a 3-year-old Neutered Male Boxer mix! This giant soul is the sweetest boy ever. He gets... View on PetFinder
Bird flu had previously been found in several wild geese and a mixed backyard flock in Merrick County, but its discovery in a commercial poultry operation ups the stakes.
As the youngest of 11, Adam Pieper said he knew he had to earn his own wage after college as his parents couldn’t financially support all of t…
Preston Walls had just finished a shift when he heard the call on the scanner about a baby not breathing. He knocked on the door and said, “Give me the baby.” Then he went into action.
Dale Dicke, a 70-year-old first-generation farmer and owner/proprietor of Dicke Feedyards in Creston, recently received the Outstanding Senior…
Columbus High sophomore Carly Gaedeke had to chuckle a little bit afterward when asked where she learned the flip throw-in.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a former North Bend Central elementary instructor to contact the off…
A food policy expert explains how school lunches changed during the COVID-19 pandemic and what’s wrong with going back to the normal system now.
When one is in a warzone, the comforts of home seem very distant, figuratively and literally.
In interviews with the game warden, Florida hunters said that they’d paid Darryl W. Futch up to $7,000 each to join him in the Nebraska Panhandle to shoot a deer.
A teen accused of sexually assaulting and fatally stabbing a 61-year-old Omaha woman now also faces a charge in a burglary that authorities say he committed in 2019.
