A man facing a murder charge out of Columbus will be making his first appearance in Platte County Court on Thursday, Jan. 27.
The T-Bone Truck Stop in Columbus has been a part of the Lehr family for over 20 years and that legacy recently expanded to Duncan.
Platte County
Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday saw a flurry of activity on the local news scene with the announcement of a murder in Columbus over the p…
Columbus is considering public/private partnerships to help keep costs down for new single-family homes.
After 40-plus years in education, Jody Timm has seen how the schooling has changed.
Area county boards oppose a proposed state bill that would increase certain exemptions for the inheritance tax, thereby decreasing the amount …
Schuyler junior Diego Maganda claimed his first gold medal of the season at Friday's David City Invite, also earning the Warriors their first …
The Kentucky Derby may not be until May, but the St. Bonaventure Night of Entertainment committee is hoping to get residents into the famous h…
Loup Public Power District plans to pay $1 million to Cornhusker Public Power District to take over annexed Humphrey customers.
