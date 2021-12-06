Boone Central holds off Lakeview boys

Elis Osten scored 20 but the Lakeview boys shot just 38% and didn't have quite enough to get past a Boone Central during a 55-48 Cardinal win on Saturday afternoon at Lakeview.

Osten was 7 of 12 shooting and 3 of 7 from long range, but Lakeview was 17 of 45 overall. Seven makes from long range helped the Vikings hang around but the Cardinals created far more easy scoring opportunities, shot 51% from inside the arc and eventually finished it off at the foul line.

Boone Central led 31-21 at halftime after the two teams played to a 15-15 tie through the first eight minutes. It was a 39-36 Cardinal lead at the start of the fourth.

Lakeview was down three late with the ball on several possessions but couldn't generate the necessary play to tie or take the lead.

"We just haven't had the time to work on some of those late game situations and execution; that hurt us," coach Tyler Colvin said. "The boys played with great effort and showed they could go toe-to-toe with a very solid team. It did appear that we got a little bit tired in the second half and late in the game. You could tell that hurt some of our offensive movement and decision making. Those things will continue to get better the more we can practice and get our guys into shape."

The key stretch of the game was in the third quarter when Lakeview took a 36-35 lead. The defense put several stops together on one end but the offense couldn't extend the advantage on the other. A few crucial turnovers and missed shots prevented the Vikings from changing the course of the game.

Following Osten's 20 points was nine by Noah Koch. Kolby Blaser grabbed five rebounds.

"I think there were several positives and steps made in the right direction on Saturday. With only one day/practice in between games I was really happy with the improvement our team showed. Boone is a very athletic and physical team. I thought our guys did a great job of matching up with that athleticism and physicality," Colvin said. "Obviously it's tough to be so close to getting a big win and come up short. But we also understand that this is about the big picture, and that if we keep improving each day that we can start to find ways to win games like this."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

