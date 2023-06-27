Join the Great Plains State Bank for a Break for Breakfast event at 7 a.m. June 29 at the Parkway Branch, 4459 41st Ave., and listen to an informational session from CEO Rick Chochon offering a perspective of the banking industry in the Midwest as compared to that of the coasts. Breakfast will be served. To RSVP contact 402-564-2933.
