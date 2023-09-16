Q: I have a student in my class who is used to taking breaks in the principal's office when he gets mad or frustrated because he did that all year long in second grade. Last year he started out leaving once per day, but it has slowly increased over the course of the past two years. Last week he literally left my room 30 times in one day. He is essentially learning nothing except for the fact that it's fun to be in the principal's office and talk to the school secretary. I don't take this personally because he leaves art, music, technology and PE, too. What should I do? — Dan, Green Bay, Wisconsin

A: Wow. Your school has done a bang-up job on really hurting this kid.

Over the course of the past two years, you all have implemented some policies that have systematically reinforced negative behaviors, told this student you have a low opinion of his ability to be resilient and discouraged him from learning what is being taught.

Kids want some combination of attention, control and avoidance. We are giving all three to this kid when he leaves, using the current plan.

1. Less stimulating than the learning environment.

2. Of a neutral comfort level.

3. A place where they get no attention.

4. A place anyone can go whenever they want.

5. A place they can come back from whenever they want.

I always had two mindfulness centers in my classroom and two in the classrooms of other teachers.