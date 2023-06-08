CAR THEFTS: New York City filed a lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia late Tuesday, joining a host of other cities beset by car thefts due to a flaw that made some car models highly susceptible to theft. Viral how-to videos on TikTok and other sites show how to start the cars using only USB cables and a screwdriver.

CAPITOL RIOT: Peter G. Moloney, 58, of Bayport, N.Y., who owns funeral homes on Long Island, was arrested Wednesday on charges that he sprayed wasp killer at police officers and attacked journalists during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said.

TIKTOK: Two U.S. senators on Tuesday asked TikTok to explain what they called "misleading or inaccurate" responses about how the Chinese-owned social media platform stores and provides access to U.S. user data after recent news reports raised questions.

VOLCANO: Kilauea, the second largest volcano in Hawaii, began erupting Wednesday after a three-month pause, U.S. Geological Survey officials said.

TRANSGENDER CARE: Beginning Aug. 28, transgender minors and some adults in Missouri will be limited from accessing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries — as well as some school sports teams — under laws signed Wednesday by the state's Republican governor. Most adults will still have access to transgender health care, but Medicaid won't cover it.

EXPLOSION: State and local authorities on Wednesday investigated what sparked an overnight explosion that rocked a suburban Chicago apartment complex, seriously injuring two people and showering the area with debris.