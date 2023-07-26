WALKOUT: Thousands of Israeli doctors walked off their jobs, labor leaders threatened a general strike and senior justices rushed home from a trip abroad Tuesday, a day after the government's approval of a law that weakens the country's supreme court.

LEADER OUT: China removed sometimes outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang on Tuesday and replaced him with his predecessor at an unusually scheduled meeting, fueling rumors about what might be going on with the nation's Communist Party elite.

ACCESS: President Joe Biden's administration announced new rules Tuesday meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments. The administration also proposed new regulations Tuesday to make state and local government websites and apps for services more accessible for people with disabilities.

INJURED: Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year, has been injured while fighting in Ukraine, the State Department said Tuesday, saying only that he was not "engaged in any activities on behalf of the U.S. government."

ECONOMY: The Conference Board's consumer confidence index shot to 117 this month, the highest level in two years as inflationary pressures eased and the U.S. economy showed resilience despite dramatically higher interest rates, a new report Tuesday said.

INTERCEPT: A Russian fighter jet flew within a few meters of a U.S. drone over Syria and fired flares at it, striking the American aircraft and damaging it, the U.S. military said Tuesday, the latest in a string of aggressive intercepts by Russia in the region.

