CHINA TRADE: China's exports plunged by 14.5% in July compared with a year earlier, adding to pressure on the ruling Communist Party to reverse an economic slump. Imports tumbled 12.4% and exports fell to $281.8 billion, data showed Tuesday, in a blow to global exporters that look to China as one of the biggest markets for industrial materials, food and consumer goods.

EXODUS: Sudan's escalating conflict has driven more than 4 million people from their homes and triggered outbreaks of disease and malnutrition, a U.N. official said Tuesday, as clashes intensify.

PAY RULES: Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced changes to labor rules that could give higher wages to construction workers on federal projects. The new rule will use the prevailing wage, likely raising the earnings of contractors and subcontractors.

DRUG LORD: Colombian kingpin Dairo Antonio Úsuga, known as Otoniel, was sentenced Tuesday to 45 years in prison in the U.S. after pleading guilty in January to high-level drug trafficking charges.

WEST BANK: Israeli security forces on Tuesday demolished the West Bank home of a Palestinian man accused of carrying out a deadly shooting attack earlier this year, the military said, the latest incursion to fuel tensions in the occupied territory.

SHARK BITE: A 65-year-old woman was seriously injured after a shark bit through her thigh Monday evening while she was swimming off Rockaway Beach in New York City, officials said, an unusually severe attack that appears to be without precedent in recent decades.