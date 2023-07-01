In the modern era, Ed Knott, President of Applied Connective, explained at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Connecting Point in Columbus, small-scale technology retail isn't as viable an industry as it once was. That's why Connecting Point joined Applied Connective.

The businesses may seem similar on their face, both being Nebraska-based technology solution companies, but Applied Connective focuses more on corporate or large-scale operations, Knott said. Columbus marks their third location behind Albion and Norfolk.

"We are a managed technology service provider, so we are a seller of I.T. equipment, we also do phone systems, physical security systems like door access control, surveillance," Knott said. "We do basically any technology a commercial organization would require. We do a lot of county and state government work as well."

Knott went on to say that, while personal I.T. services have had a place in the past, service, repair and retail on that front is not as prevalent anymore and as devices become less durable and upgrade by the year, it's not something Applied Connective will pursue going forward.

"What we've seen with technology is that in the residential and personal devices, technology is becoming more disposable and I.T. needs have changed, so that's not an area we're going to continue," Knott said.

With that said, Knott added, the focus on the commercial angle will bring a lot to the community for companies who previously sought the kind of cybersecurity and repair solutions that multiple devices across multiple users require. These services, he added, were difficult to find or inaccessible in the area before.

"Right away, the benefit to the commercial client base of Columbus is the professional services we provide that they didn't previously have access to through Connecting Point," Knott said.

On June 29, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, Knott and Tony Kresha, owner of Connecting Point, gathered at Connecting Point's office at 3629 23rd St. to celebrate the acquisition with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Kresha said at the ribbon-cutting that he's excited to see what Applied Connective brings to the area that, with just him and his team, wasn't possible.

"I know that Ed's team has structured camera and phone systems and those are technologies we've always wanted to have but just didn't have the staff to do. It's all those technologies merged together," Kresha said.

Kresha said as he gets closer to retirement age, he has been looking at ways to keep the business open where he can also get out when he wants to. When this opportunity presented itself, it felt like the right fit.

"I'm 61 so any time you start getting into that age range... It's a lot easier to get into business than to get out. I thought maybe let's have a conversation with a company with similar synergies, similar customers, and mutual respect and we had crossed paths," Kresha said.

Kresha previously worked for Valmont Industries, Dale Vishay and an irrigation device dealer before he acquired Connecting Point in 1985. The business, he said, has been through many changes as technology changed, including a RadioShack franchise at one point. Now, like Knott said, he believes the technology climate is saying to make another change.

"When you've been around long enough without going out of business, you've got to change the business," Kresha said. "It's exciting, same desk, same company doing the same things for the same customers but learning to adapt to some of the things Applied Connective does and the things they manage."

Kresha added that he also believes Applied Connective will serve the Columbus area the best it can and that, with the values both companies hold to be important, the transition and following changes should be easy. Going from owner to employee, he said, is going to be a little bit strange, however.

"The hardest part is not being owner and being able to just make something happen. I need it today, order it and boom, boom, boom, but Ed and all of them have been good about work ethic and customer service," Kresha said. "If we have those things in play, everything else is kind of details."