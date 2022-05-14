Bryan Reichmuth - Successful in the field, on the court

The similarities between Bryan Reichmuth's success with Central Valley Ag and Humphrey Saint Francis girls basketball are unmistakable. From anonymous, humble beginnings in both, Reichmuth's impact professionally and athletically have reached heights beyond his wildest imagination.

In 41 years with the farm coop, Reichmuth has risen from a low level employee handling the everyday duties in Lindsay to the company's senior vice president of operations overseeing more than 80 locations

Approaching his 20th season this winter on the sidelines leading Flyer girls hoops, Reichmuth advanced from elementary coach to winning four state championships.

Helping CVA become a more efficient, sustainable business in the fields and farms of Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa, while also teaching, developing and growing players into a team, requires tremendous planning and sacrifice on both ends. And yet its clear one wouldn't be quite the same without the other.

What makes Reichmuth a successful leader at CVA influences how he puts a team together on the hardwood. How he finds success in competition impacts how he motivates and mentors while on the job.

He might be able to have one without the other, but Reichmuth doubts either could be as successful separately. The two have been delicately stitched together in a unique tapestry of crops and livestock; tractors and combines; basketballs and backboards; clipboards and gameplans.

"It’s not easy. I takes cooperation. My employer has allowed me to have that opportunity, same with the school," Reichmuth said last week over the phone as he returned from a business trip to Northwest Iowa. "It’s an extreme load. People really don’t understand what my life is like. But I will tell you that both sides of the job, whether it is my CVA work or coaching girls basketball, they are so rewarding."

Reichmuth grew up on a farm in the Humphrey area. He saw first hand how the coop business could earn a life through his mother, Donnette, who worked at Farmer's Coop in Humphrey for 40 years as a bookkeeper.

His dad, Alvin, raised cows and pigs, corn and soybeans on 500 acres. That wasn't large enough for Bryan to start his own farm so he went into agri-business at Northeast Community College in Norfolk on a basketball scholarship. Out of college he started at Farmer's Coop in Lindsay and did a little bit of everything.

A few years later he had the chance to move over to Humphrey as the controller, bookkeeper and office manager. By the time he was 32 he had been elevated to general manager.

Coops in Humphrey, O'Neill, St. Edward and Oakland merged in 2003 and became Central Valley Ag. Reichmuth continued to rise in the ranks and became the senior vice president of operations 10 years later, and he's been in that position ever since.

These days, he reads reports, looks for opportunities to improve efficiency and sets the vision for how things are done. His CVA career has included everything from front line labor, cleaning boot pits, keeping the books, running a fertilizer plant, managing a coop, managing a feed department, supervising a grain department and running feed and energy departments coincidentally.

Nic McCarthy, the senior vice president of agronomy in York, who works with Reichmuth in some form or fashion every day, said there are several reasons why Reichmuth has continued to add value to CVA through the decades.

"He has a very high level of integrity, follow through, a commitment to excellence, a servant leader-type," McCarthy said. "He’s willing to help others before himself."

Through all of it, working with people is always what Reichmuth enjoys most. He has 486 people that report to him. By his estimation, CVA covers about 15,000 farmers.

"We’re affecting people’s lives every day, not to mention all the great farmers we get to work with," he said. "I just love working with people. There’s a lot of satisfaction in that."

Farm chores and family duties have always been a way of life, but so too has athletic competition. Reichmuth was a standout student-athlete at both St. Francis and Humphrey High. Following his career at Northeast he thought those days were behind him.

Once his four kids began playing sports, he couldn't stay away. Reichmuth was asked to help out with elementary basketball teams. Then he was asked to coach at the junior high level. Then he was asked to assist for varsity.

In 2003 he took over as the Flyers girls head coach and has made March trips to Lincoln an annual tradition. His teams won state championships in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2021 and played for titles in 2014, 2018, 2020 and this past winter.

About 10 years in he found the proper formula for what works best for St. Francis and at the D-2 level. The Flyers girls basketball program is built on commitment, confidence, effort, hard work and an understanding that nothing comes easy.

Reichmuth puts together teams that want to outwork the opponent. That translates offensively into the fast break and an aggressive style. On the other end it's about defensive pressure all 94 feet.

And it all begins every year with the same mindset.

"My first speech every new season is, I point to all the banners we’ve hung and I say, ‘You cannot hang a banner if you do not have team unity. We’ve got to be a family. We’ve got to figure it out together,'" he said.

Eric Kessler, the St. Francis athletic director, football, golf and boys basketball coach has witnessed that family mindset for more than a decade. Kessler calls Reichmuth a natural leader who's one of the best coaches in the state regardless of what level.

"I see him on a daily basis when he is working with the girls, and he just has an ability to get the most out of the girls whether they are an all-state player or a JV-level player," Kessler said "I think the girls know how much he truly cares about their success and them as people, and that is why they work so hard for him and loved being coached by him. As a coach he is not just about winning or losing, but he really cares about his players, and that certainly is reciprocated."

Perhaps most telling about it all is that nothing comes easy. During the season, Reichmuth has to leave work slightly early for practice then come home and catch up on emails before a late supper. The girls practice at night rather than right after school in order to maximize their time together. For a third of the year, Reichmuth sacrifices sleep, family time and all of his free time to make basketball work and maintain his duties at CVA.

"I probably get the business side of things better than most coaches, and it’s amazing how much that has an effect. I bring a quote to practice every day, and the girls bring a word to practice every day. Often, it has nothing to do with basketball. It pertains to life," he said. "Obviously we’ve had a lot of success. But the rewards are greater, on a personal level, on a relationship basis, than they are in winning or losing."

Reichmuth is famous for having a towel over one of his shoulders as he patrols the sidelines during games. In his early days it was a release valve - something he could throw or tug or twist when emotions threatened to bubble up.

"If you watch him, how he acts on the court is how he is at work," McCarthy said. "He’s never out of control. I’ve never seen him get after officials. He can be passionate, especially when he needs to tell the truth to his players. He does that at work, too."

Reichmuth has four kids - Brent, Britney, Brooke and Brandy - three of which played for him. Brent lives on the old farmstead Bryan grew up on and has helped out with Kessler's basketball coaching staff in the past. According to their dad's memory, Brooke won a few titles as a Flyer, Britney at least made the semifinals but Brandy's teams never qualified for state - a point the other two seem to mention somewhat regularly.

Now when the crew is all together to provide support in the stands there are nearly 20 descendants cheering on their husband or dad or father-in-law or grandpa. Twenty years on, he and his wife, Lori, have served as host couples at the wedding of former players. There are conversations with alumni after nearly every game and Lori has become more and more involved with the team over the years.

And while there's no doubt Bryan Reichmuth is on the latter half of his career at CVA and at St. Francis, there won't be any let up any time soon.

"It’s great, the stuff we’re doing on the basketball court, but it’s minor in comparison to life and what we’re doing each and every day. That’s an easy reminder each day," he said. "When you see these farmers working hard every day to raise our food, and you accept that life is full of hard work, that’s a big deal."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.