Bubak, Alstadt and Cerny lead Crawdads past Dawgs

The Schuyler Crawdads baseball team received timely hitting from Blake Bubak and Andy Alstaudt and an impressive starting pitching performance from Todd Cerny to turn back the visiting Blair Dawgs last Thursday night at Merchant Park by the score of 7-1.

The Dodge County Baseball League clash left the Crawdads 2 and 1/2 games ahead of the Dawgs for fifth place in the standings. Schuyler evened their record at 4-4 as Blair fell to 2-7.

The Crawdads played at Blair on June 19 and dropped a tough 6-5 contest, but they were their own worst enemies in that battle.

"We walked 13 Blair batters and committed four errors," Schuyler skipper Keith Manak said. "We could have and should have won that game, but when you put that many people on base without a hit then you can count on having a struggle on your hands."

This time around, Todd Cerny was the starting pitcher for Schuyler, and he was superb with his control as he allowed only four hits and struck out three in picking up the victory. He worked seven complete innings and did not allow a single walking in the winning effort.

The only rough spot for Cerny came in the fifth inning when the Dawgs scored their only run of the game. Blair’s Cody Flynn smashed a one-out double to center field then came around to score two batters later on an RBI single by Tyler Jones. Cerny then struck out Brad Tonn to end the threat.

Mike Rusk pitched the final two innings in relief for the Crawdads and was equally up to the task of shutting down the Dawgs as he did not allow a hit and struck out two Blair batters.

As for the Crawdads offense, Schuyler got a single from Bubak to begin the bottom of the first inning and Aaron Rerucha drew a two out walk in the second frame as the two teams stayed scoreless.

The third inning brought more fireworks to the contest than all those bursting in the air on the hot night around Merchant Park as the Crawdads exploded for six runs.

With one out, Bubak singled and Jordan Hass walked putting runners on first and second base. Alstaudt then belted a double to left center field driving in Bubak and Haas putting Schuyler ahead 2-0. Two batters later Trey Rinkol bashed a double to center field sending Alstaudt and Jake Novicki across the plate making it 4-0 in favor of the ‘Dads.

Aaron Rerucha drove in the fifth run of the inning when he walked with the bases loaded scoring Rinkol from third base. The final run of the frame came on a sacrifice fly to centerfield swatted by Dylan Benne that scored Carter Luedtke ending the six-run scoring outburst.

"We hit the ball extremely well tonight," Manak said. "Bubak is a good lead-off batter for us because he finds ways to get on base and Andy Alstaudt did a great job of getting us started tonight with that double that gave us that early 2-0 lead.”

Bubak ended up going 3 for 5 at the plate with two singles and a triple and he also scored two runs. Alstaudt was 2 for 5 with a double, a single, two RBIs and a run scored.

The Crawdads return to action this Thursday night when they host the second-place Dodge Diamondbacks. Dodge enters the game with a 6-2 record, and they own a 9-2 victory over Schuyler from when the two teams squared off in Dodge on June 2.

