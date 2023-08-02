A three week evening classes series Bump and Beyond Prepared Childbirth class will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7, 14 and 21 at the Columbus Community Hospital first floor conference center. Certified childbirth educators will teach the classes and provide information on pregnancy, medical procedures, comfort techniques, the labor process, birth, postpartum and newborn care, breastfeeding and more. The series of classes costs $30 per couple and will be collected in the form of cash or check at the event. Spanish interpreters will be available upon request. To register call 402-5623266 or online at columbushosp.org.
