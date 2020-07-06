Columbus' Gutzmer wins prestigious Wildlife Society honor

Columbus’ own Mike Gutzmer has arguably reached the pinnacle of his career.
Gutzmer, principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC that provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains, was recently notified that he had been selected to receive The Wildlife Society’s Special Recognition Service Award for 2020 (from members across the nation). The award honors a person or group who has made an outstanding contribution over the short or long term to the wildlife profession in all 50 states and outside the U.S.
A presentation will be made in a virtual setting during the 27th Annual Conference, held Sept. 27-Oct. 1 in Louisville, Kentucky.
“I do feel very blessed – it’s pretty amazing,” Gutzmer said. “It’s a great surprise, but at the same time, there is a lot of work and sweat equity that goes into it. It’s nice to know all of those years of making sacrifices does pay off. I’m fortunate enough to surround myself with good, smart people.”
Gutzmer is one of very few individuals nationwide that has been active in the Native American Fish and Wildlife Society, the American Fisheries Society and the Wildlife Society and has made immense strides in conservation and natural science in the wildlife profession. Gutzmer received the Biologist of the Year Award from the Native American Fish & Wildlife Society –Great Plains Region in 2015.
Gutzmer’s work with flora, wetlands, and threatened and endangered species across the Great Plains and the U.S. is well known in the scientific community. Some of his other accomplishments include guiding and administering the development of the largest eco-asset project ever conducted in the United States for a railroad.
His firm also developed the Eco-asset Baseline Evaluation (EBE) process, site shadow concept, classification zonation concept and innovative credit stacking models which prioritize sites based on ecosystem services and other relevant metrics. The project covered 14 states (given high merit by the National Wildlife Federation, Ducks Unlimited and The Nature Conservancy national organizations) in the American West.
During the eco-assets evaluation, he developed a windshield inventory for invasive species for macro flora invasive species inventory and proved cost-effective for an ever-growing invasive plant problem in the U.S.
Gutzmer has written several flora books and is currently writing Aquatic Plants of Nebraska to be published by the University of Nebraska’ School of Natural Resources scheduled for publication in late 2021.
Locally, Gutzmer’s firm supports Loup Power District with FERC compliance articles that deal with threatened and endangered species, wetlands, and fisheries issues, along with invasive species. The firm does extensive wetland work across the state, as well.
New Century Senior Scientist and Columbus resident Kurt Tooley has worked alongside Gutzmer for quite some time. He said Gutzmer’s passion for what he does and vast knowledge set him apart from others.
“I’m glad he’s received some recognition for that,” Tooley said. “Working with Mike is a pleasure … it gives me the opportunity to learn something new every day.”
Gutzmer and his wife, Melanie, live in Columbus and have four adult children. His daughters, Alex and Lexie work for Delta Airlines in Omaha, and his sons, Seth (wildlife management) and Wyatt (business and marketing) go to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska at Kearney, respectively.
With more than 11, 000 members in several countries, the Wildlife Society was founded in 1937. The organization’s mission is “To inspire, empower, and enable wildlife professionals to sustain wildlife populations and habitats through science-based management and conservation.”
Gutzmer is looking forward to the presentation in a few months but remains humble. The award is just a bonus for a guy who has made a career out of doing what he loves best: Enjoying the outdoors.
“I feel lucky. I have great clients I’ve worked with all over the country, and I hardly work on the same thing twice,” he said. “This is not just me getting this award. This is an award for everyone I work with.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.