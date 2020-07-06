Columbus' Gutzmer wins prestigious Wildlife Society honor

New Century Senior Scientist and Columbus resident Kurt Tooley has worked alongside Gutzmer for quite some time. He said Gutzmer’s passion for what he does and vast knowledge set him apart from others.

“I’m glad he’s received some recognition for that,” Tooley said. “Working with Mike is a pleasure … it gives me the opportunity to learn something new every day.”

Gutzmer and his wife, Melanie, live in Columbus and have four adult children. His daughters, Alex and Lexie work for Delta Airlines in Omaha, and his sons, Seth (wildlife management) and Wyatt (business and marketing) go to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska at Kearney, respectively.

With more than 11, 000 members in several countries, the Wildlife Society was founded in 1937. The organization’s mission is “To inspire, empower, and enable wildlife professionals to sustain wildlife populations and habitats through science-based management and conservation.”

Gutzmer is looking forward to the presentation in a few months but remains humble. The award is just a bonus for a guy who has made a career out of doing what he loves best: Enjoying the outdoors.