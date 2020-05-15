Coronavirus survey results

We’re here to help. At the federal level, in the midst of this coronavirus fight, our goal is to protect healthcare, protect individuals and families, and protect small business. We are doing three things at once––ensuring we have the ability to care for the sick, fight the disease, and sustain our economic well-being.
Many people are still suffering, many people are anxious. I know everyone reading this is doing the best you can. My hope is we can turn the corner on the virus quickly, and spring back to some kind of normalcy while embracing a new paradigm in how we live, work, and play.
Last weekend, I emailed you a Coronavirus Survey to gauge the impact of the virus on Nebraska. Many people gave us very good feedback. Below please find the results of the survey.
How has the Coronavirus impacted you personally?
Serious disruption (41%)
Significant disruption (17%)
Slightly (32%)
Not Much (10%)
How is your employment situation?
The Same (56%)
Cut Back (21%)
Unemployed (16%)
Busier (7%)
Have you received an economic assistance payment?
Yes (55%)
No (45%)
What should Nebraska do going forward?
Shelter in place until there is a treatment/vaccine (29%)
Reopen with sheltering and aggressive protections for the most vulnerable (56%)
Just go back to normal (15%)
What is your opinion of the government response?
Handled Properly (38%)
Too Aggressive (17%)
Not Enough (45%)
Results of Coronavirus Survery of Nebraska First District Constituents
Another part of the survey asked for additional comments. Here is a summary that captures the spirit of what was said.
“Businesses that reopen should require both employees AND patrons to wear face coverings.
Reopen once Nebraska is past the peak of new cases and we're sure hospital resources are adequate.
Make sure food chain is not broken.
Push for more stimulus payments. My household and place of employment have been greatly impacted.
No more infringement of my God-given and Constitutional rights. Get our Republic back to normal.
Even though we disagree on many things, I thank you for receiving and acknowledging differing opinions.
Create legislation protecting grocery stores from lawsuit if accused of someone contracting virus.
Testing for everyone. Continuous assistance until the pandemic is over.
Mortgage/rent freezing.
Need a haircut and a good steak dinner at my favorite steakhouse!”
Here is a link to an interview I did for a local TV station about the survey and its findings: https://fortenberry.house.gov/news/in-the-news/klkn-channel-8-congressman-fortenberry-releases-coronavirus-survey-results-0
Again, if you need help, please know that my staff and I are here for you.
