Coronavirus survey results

We’re here to help. At the federal level, in the midst of this coronavirus fight, our goal is to protect healthcare, protect individuals and families, and protect small business. We are doing three things at once––ensuring we have the ability to care for the sick, fight the disease, and sustain our economic well-being.

Many people are still suffering, many people are anxious. I know everyone reading this is doing the best you can. My hope is we can turn the corner on the virus quickly, and spring back to some kind of normalcy while embracing a new paradigm in how we live, work, and play.

Last weekend, I emailed you a Coronavirus Survey to gauge the impact of the virus on Nebraska. Many people gave us very good feedback. Below please find the results of the survey.

How has the Coronavirus impacted you personally?

Serious disruption (41%)

Significant disruption (17%)

Slightly (32%)

Not Much (10%)

How is your employment situation?

The Same (56%)

Cut Back (21%)

Unemployed (16%)