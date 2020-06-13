Bardsley and Dvorak join Pekny & Associates, CPA’s, PC

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Laurie Bardsley joined Pekny & Associates, CPA’s, PC in October of 2019 as a Staff Accountant in the Columbus Office.

Laurie resides in Columbus with her husband Todd and very active kids Alisyn, 18, who recently graduated from Columbus High and son Trevor, 16, who is now a sophomore at Columbus High.

Laurie began working as a Staff Accountant 21 ½ years ago in Columbus after receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management – Finance from Bellevue University.

In her spare time, Laurie enjoys being with her family, especially watching her kids in the activities they participate in. She is a Treasurer for her son’s Boy Scout Troop, and a member of 1C Church.

Laurie performs auditing services, preparation of financial statements, payroll services, as well as income tax preparation for individuals, partnerships, corporations and farmers.

Ben Dvorak joined Pekny & Associates, CPA’s, PC in January 2020 as a Staff Accountant in the Columbus Office.

Ben is married with 3 kids. His wife, Stephanie currently works at St Patrick’s school in Elkhorn as a preschool teacher. They have 3 children: Leo is 7, Anna is 5 and Ruby is 3