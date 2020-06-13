Bardsley and Dvorak join Pekny & Associates, CPA’s, PC

Laurie Bardsley joined Pekny & Associates, CPA’s, PC in October of 2019 as a Staff Accountant in the Columbus Office.
Laurie resides in Columbus with her husband Todd and very active kids Alisyn, 18, who recently graduated from Columbus High and son Trevor, 16, who is now a sophomore at Columbus High.
Laurie began working as a Staff Accountant 21 ½ years ago in Columbus after receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management – Finance from Bellevue University.
In her spare time, Laurie enjoys being with her family, especially watching her kids in the activities they participate in. She is a Treasurer for her son’s Boy Scout Troop, and a member of 1C Church.
Laurie performs auditing services, preparation of financial statements, payroll services, as well as income tax preparation for individuals, partnerships, corporations and farmers.
Ben Dvorak joined Pekny & Associates, CPA’s, PC in January 2020 as a Staff Accountant in the Columbus Office.
Ben is married with 3 kids. His wife, Stephanie currently works at St Patrick’s school in Elkhorn as a preschool teacher. They have 3 children: Leo is 7, Anna is 5 and Ruby is 3
Ben has been an accountant for approximately 10 years. He has previous experience as a tax accountant at Hein & Associates in Denver, Nosal Professional Group in Omaha, and McDermott & Miller in Omaha.
He graduated from UNL with a Degree in Finance & Accounting in 2006 and a Master of Taxation Degree from the University of Denver in 2008.
In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with my wife and kids. He likes to play sports with his kids and also enjoys taking them hiking, fishing, having campfires and going for walks and bike rides.
Ben performs auditing services, preparation of financial statements, payroll services, as well as income tax preparation for individuals, partnerships, corporations and farmers.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.