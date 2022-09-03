Bob Anderson Retires from Loup

Bob Anderson of Genoa has retired from Loup Power District after 25 years of service.

Anderson joined Loup in 1997 as a Maintenance Man at the Genoa Headworks. He was promoted to Equipment Operator at the Headworks in 2002. In 2016, Anderson was promoted to Dredge Operator and he stayed in that position until his retirement.

As a Dredge Operator, Anderson was a member of the team that operates and maintains the District’s dredge at the Genoa Headworks located six miles southwest of Genoa.

Anderson is a graduate of Genoa High School and attended Wayne State College. He and his wife, Michelle, are the parents of two children: Tanner and Halie.

