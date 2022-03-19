Bowen joins Columbus Bank and Trust Company

Rory Bowen has recently joined Columbus Bank and Trust Company. Rory will serve as a Senior Vice President of Commercial and Agriculture Banking. Rory has nearly 20 years in the banking industry serving his customers while assisting them in achieving their financial goals and growing the communities where he lives and works. Rory is originally from Benson, Az and is a graduate of Doane University. Rory received his Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Tyler. Rory has graduated of the Graduate School of Banking Colorado and completed the Nebraska Bankers Association leadership program.
Rory is an active board member of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce and Native 360 (Native American CDFI). He serves on the Nebraska Bankers Association Education Committee and is a member of the Center of Rural Affairs loan committee. Rory is currently involved in the Leadership Columbus program through the Columbus Chamber of Commerce. Rory and his wife, Serina, have two children and in his off-time Rory enjoys hunting, fishing and coaching his children’s baseball and softball teams.