Bowen joins Columbus Bank and Trust Company

Rory Bowen has recently joined Columbus Bank and Trust Company. Rory will serve as a Senior Vice President of Commercial and Agriculture Banking. Rory has nearly 20 years in the banking industry serving his customers while assisting them in achieving their financial goals and growing the communities where he lives and works. Rory is originally from Benson, Az and is a graduate of Doane University. Rory received his Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Tyler. Rory has graduated of the Graduate School of Banking Colorado and completed the Nebraska Bankers Association leadership program.