Bowen named Chief Credit Officer for Great Plains State Bank

Rory T. Bowen is the chief credit officer for Great Plains State Bank in the Columbus market. He has nearly two decades of commercial and agricultural banking experience. He currently is a board member with the Nebraska Independent Community Bankers and Native 360, a native community development financial institution (CDFI), a non-profit organization.

Rory holds a Bachelor of Science Degree with a double emphasis in finance and human resources from Doane University and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Tyler. Rory is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking in Colorado, where he graduated with honors, and the Nebraska Bankers Association Leadership Program.

Rory, his wife Serina and two children live in Columbus. He is a sports enthusiast and avid outdoorsman, enjoying his time being outside and coaching his children. He is originally from Benson, Arizona.

