Brian Strong marks 25-year service anniversary at Cornhusker Public Power District

Technical Services and Safety Director Brian Strong recently celebrated his 25-year service anniversary with Cornhusker Public Power District. Strong was hired in September 1997 as an apprentice line technician on the Columbus construction crew. He obtained journey line technician status in 2000 and was promoted to lead line technician in 2009. Brian was named Technical Services and Safety Director in 2012.

Strong is responsible for managing the departments involved with purchasing, stores, IT, shop, building and fleet maintenance, employee safety, irrigation billing, irrigation load control, and contractors working for the District.

He is a graduate of Northeast Technical Community College and Genoa High School.

Brian and his wife, Jenni, have two sons ˗Grady and Grant.

Tryci Greisen
