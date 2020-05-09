Bridger retires from Loup Power District after more than 28 years of service

Janice Bridger of Fullerton has retired from Loup Power District after more than 28 years of service.
Bridger joined Loup in 1992 as a regular part-time cashier at the Fullerton Office. In 1998, she was promoted to full-time Steno-Clerk.
In 2009, the position title was changed to Customer Service Representative and she continued in that position today.
Bridger’s responsibilities included greeting customers; processing payments; setting up, transferring, or closing service; taking service calls; and preparing reports.
Bridger is a graduate of Fullerton High School. She and her husband, Rocky, are the parents of two children: Kevin and Lisa. They have four grandchildren.
