CCH names Luedders vice president of ancillary services

Columbus Community Hospital has announced that Keith Luedders has been selected as vice president of ancillary services.

In this newly-created position, Luedders will oversee oncology services, ambulatory services, laboratory, radiology, respiratory care, sleep lab, centralized scheduling and Lean. He is also a member of the hospital’s senior leadership team.

Luedders, who started at CCH on Aug. 3, has worked in health care for 22 years. Most recently, he was the chief operations officer at Tri Valley Health System in Cambridge. While at Cambridge, he also served as clinic and ancillary services executive, and ancillary services and business development executive.

Luedders has also worked at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Care Center and Bryan LGH Medical Center in Lincoln. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Doane College and a master’s degree in business administration from Bellevue University. He started working in health care as a respiratory therapist.

“Keith fits with our organizational culture and how we operate as a team. He has great experience. I think he will strengthen our team, bring a different perspective and some new ideas,” said Mike Hansen, CCH president and CEO.