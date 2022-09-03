Clint Leffler joins Great Plains State Bank

Clint Leffler recently joined Great Plains State Bank as Vice President and Branch Manager of the Columbus Westgate branch. He is available to help with the area’s lending needs. Clint was the Branch Manager of Waypoint Bank in Eustis since 2019. Prior to that, he was the Assistant Vice President and Security Officer of Waypoint Bank in Cozad from 2011 to 2019. Clint has been in the banking industry since 2007 and his other experience includes being a Teller/New Accounts, Loan Documentation Specialist and Management Trainee.