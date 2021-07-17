Coria promoted to Mortgage Loan Officer at Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank is proud to announce the recent promotion of Gustavo Coria to Mortgage Loan Officer. Gustavo joined Pinnacle Bank in 2015 and has been with the mortgage department since 2017. Gustavo has lived in Nebraska since 2000, attended Columbus High School and graduated from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in 2013 earning a bachelor’s degree in Finance with a minor in Economics. Gustavo and his fiancé Carla recently became parents to their daughter, Miranda. Gustavo brings his bilingual skills to the table and is committed to helping clients reach their financial real estate goals in a courteous and professional manner. Pinnacle’s Columbus Mortgage Center services clients throughout Nebraska and the surrounding states.