Cornerstone Bank announces officer appointment

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the appointment of the following officer in Columbus, at their recent meeting:

Karina Yanes, who works at Columbus East, was named a Loan Operations Officer. Karina is a graduate of Central Community College and started with Cornerstone Bank in 2005. Karina has lived in Columbus for the past 25 years and has three children.

Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank with 46 banking facilities in 37 communities including: Albion, Aurora, Bartlett, Beaver Lake, Bradshaw, Central City, Clay Center, Clearwater, Columbus, Creighton, Davenport, Edgar, Franklin, Geneva, Glenvil, Grand Island, Guide Rock, Hampton, Harvard, Henderson, Hildreth, Malmo, Marquette, McCool Junction, Monroe, Murray, North Loup, Polk, Rising City, St. Edward, Shelton, Stromsburg, Sutton, Tilden, Waco, Wilcox and York. Cornerstone Bank is owned by First York BanCorp of York, Nebraska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0