CORNERSTONE BANK PROMOTES OFFICER

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank has announced the promotion of the following officer of the bank, at their recent meeting:

Sandy McMullin, was promoted from being a Loan Officer at the Columbus Branch to Vice-President & Manager of all Columbus Branches. Sandy is a native of Leigh, Nebraska. She is a graduate of Northeast College with an accounting major. Sandy has over thirty-five years of banking experience in the Columbus area. Sandy and her husband, Mike, have two grown children and reside in Leigh.