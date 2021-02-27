 Skip to main content
CORNERSTONE BANK PROMOTES OFFICER
The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank has announced the promotion of the following officer of the bank, at their recent meeting:

Sandy McMullin, was promoted from being a Loan Officer at the Columbus Branch to Vice-President & Manager of all Columbus Branches. Sandy is a native of Leigh, Nebraska. She is a graduate of Northeast College with an accounting major. Sandy has over thirty-five years of banking experience in the Columbus area. Sandy and her husband, Mike, have two grown children and reside in Leigh.

Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank with 46 banking facilities in 37 communities including: Albion, Aurora, Bartlett, Beaver Lake, Bradshaw, Central City, Clay Center, Clearwater, Columbus, Creighton, Davenport, Edgar, Franklin, Geneva, Glenvil, Grand Island, Guide Rock, Hampton, Harvard, Henderson, Hildreth, Malmo, Marquette, McCool Junction, Monroe, Murray, North Loup, Polk, Rising City, St. Edward, Shelton, Stromsburg, Sutton, Tilden, Waco, Wilcox and York. Cornerstone Bank is owned by First York BanCorp of York, Nebraska.

