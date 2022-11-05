Dave Meyer retires from Loup after 46 years

Albion Crew Leader Dave Meyer of has retired from Loup after 46 years of service

Meyer joined Loup in 1976 as an Apprentice Line Technician at Albion. He was promoted to Line Technician in 1977 and to Journey Line Technician in 1980. He transferred to Journey/Line/Service Technician in 1984 and became Journey Line Technician at Albion in 1986.

In 1995, Meyer transferred to Columbus and was promoted to Crew Leader at Fullerton in 2001. He transferred to Albion in 2005 and worked as Line Technician before being named Crew Leader at Albion in 2014.

In that role, Meyer led the line crew in charge of construction and maintenance of Loup’s electrical transmission and distribution system in the Albion Division.

Meyer is a graduate of Sheldon High School in Sheldon, Iowa. He attended Northwest Iowa Technical College in Sheldon, Iowa, where he earned a degree in Utility Line. He has three children — Patrick, Amy, and Shannon.