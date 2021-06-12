Endacott Peetz & Timmer law firm is pleased to announce the addition of attorneys Jim Titus and Blake Simpson to the firm

Titus will be of counsel to the firm. He has a legal career spanning more than 40 years in estate planning, real estate law, general corporate law, agricultural creditor litigation, elder law, and in health care law, representing physicians. He is experienced in arbitration and mediation matters and has served on the bankruptcy court mediation panel since 2011. In addition to his lengthy experience as an attorney, Titus passed the Uniform CPA Examination and holds a Certificate issued by the Nebraska State Board of Public Accountancy. He graduated from UNL, with high distinction in accounting, and with distinction from the College of Law. He is admitted to practice in the state courts of Nebraska, U.S. District Court for Nebraska, the U.S. Tax Court, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth and Ninth Circuits. Titus’ volunteer service includes a long tenure with the People’s City Mission, including serving as president of its board of directors.

“EPT has a solid practice in estate planning, probate and trust administration and corporate and business law, among other areas,” Titus said. “They complement, and will be able to expand upon, what I have been able to offer my clients through my solo practice.”