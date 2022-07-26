Great Plains State Bank hires Chief Credit Officer

Roy Miller recently joined Great Plains State Bank as the Chief Credit Officer. Roy received his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics with Farm and Ranch Management from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He has also attended the Kansas-Nebraska Intermediate Schools of Banking and the Colorado Graduate School of Banking. Prior to joining Great Plains State Bank, Roy was the President and Chief Executive Officer of First Northeast Bank of Nebraska. Roy farms 840 acres of corn and soybeans with his sons and father-in-law. He also enjoys woodworking and he makes wooden furniture and other projects.