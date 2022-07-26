Roy Miller recently joined Great Plains State Bank as the Chief Credit Officer. Roy received his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics with Farm and Ranch Management from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He has also attended the Kansas-Nebraska Intermediate Schools of Banking and the Colorado Graduate School of Banking. Prior to joining Great Plains State Bank, Roy was the President and Chief Executive Officer of First Northeast Bank of Nebraska. Roy farms 840 acres of corn and soybeans with his sons and father-in-law. He also enjoys woodworking and he makes wooden furniture and other projects.
Great Plains State Bank hires Chief Credit Officer
Related to this story
Most Popular
Platte County
Monolith announced that it received more than $300 million from several investors.
Extension horticulturists are asked how much water does a lawn need and how frequent should they be watered. We are also asked if lawns can be…
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln report says they climbed 16% this year to an all-time record, while other sources put the increase even higher.
The number of electric vehicles registered in the state rose 46% over the past year as gas prices have soared.
Platte County
The Wilber Czech Brewery Company is selling $500 shares to Nebraska residents and hopes to raise as much as $2.6 million. There is an informational meeting tonight.
Japanese beetle damage on a variety of plants has been my primary question of late. Affected leaves are skeletonized meaning green tissue is r…
The project is expected to employ 1,000 full-time workers who will work alongside robots to pick, pack and prepare items for delivery to front porches.
🎧 Sticker prices can be misleading. Learn how to avoid 3 hidden travel fees on the latest PennyWise podcast!